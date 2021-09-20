Mailman injured in stabbing on West Morningside Street in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A mailman in Hartford was injured in a stabbing on Monday afternoon.
Police say the incident occurred at 78 West Morningside Street around 1:43 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers found a male postal carrier in his 50s with a non-life-threatening stab wound to the shoulder. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
While canvassing the area, a suspect was located by a West Hartford K-9 Officer. The suspect is being detained for further investigation and has not yet been formally charged.
The motive for the incident remains unknown at this time.
The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.