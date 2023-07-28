BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — As the summer heats-up, it’s time to hit the water!

July 28 marks National Waterpark Day; a perfect way to cool-off amid the sticky, hot summer days. At Bristol’s Lake Compounce, guests can experience a variety of rides and attractions at the state’s largest water park.

You can float across the beloved lazy river, ride down the classic lighthouse water slide, or take on the thrilling Storm Surge and Venus Vortex — offering twists, turns, and sudden drops that’ll cool you down and provide some adrenaline!

Amid the popular waterpark, guests can also stay dry throughout the rest of the park’s 45 rides, food stations, and games. Take your chance at Whac-A-Mole, play alongside friends and family during the interactive Ghost Hunt ride, and throw your hands up on the timeless wooden coaster Boulder Dash.

Lake Compounce is also welcoming back its concert series this year — a first for the amusement park since the 90s. Live on the Lake, which features artists performing on a new, state-of-the-art floating stage, is set to run through September. So far, the rockers of Everclear and R&B singer CeeLo Green have taken the stage.

On Saturday, 90s tribute band Here’s to the Night will perform, followed by a fireworks show. See the full concert series lineup here.

For more information on Lake Compounce and to purchase single-day tickets or season passes, click here.