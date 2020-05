HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Even in a pandemic, the Make-A-Wish Foundation delivered for a 7-year old boy from Hartford named Alex.

It may not have been a trip to Disney World, but the Hartford police and fire departments, the Hartford Yard Goats, Hartford Athletic and a number of other organizations surprised Alex with a parade and helped deliver some smiles during a difficult time.

Alex also received his favorite meal from McDonald’s and a special Marvel Avengers cake from modern bakery.