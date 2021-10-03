Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in Hartford kicks off Breast Cancer Awareness Month

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Kicking off Breast Cancer Awareness Month at Dunkin’ Donuts Park. The American Cancer Society hosted its annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk Sunday. Dozens of people showed up to support the cause by wearing shades of pink.

This year, Tao Asian Bistro and Lounge – Mohegan Sun’s newest restaurant – took part in raising money for the cure.

News 8 spoke with one woman who won her battle against the disease. She’s now a five-year survivor and has an important message for women.

Margie Elkins said, “Please get your mammograms early, catch it early and you will have a very successful recovery and a healthy life.”

The initiative is the largest network of breast cancer events in the nation.