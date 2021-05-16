Male injured in Hartford shooting on Douglas Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Hartford Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Douglas Street Sunday night.

At approximately 6:12 p.m., Hartford Police officers responded to Hartford Hospital on a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment.

Police report the victim, a man in his 30s, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. The victim is currently listed in stable condition.

Officials determined the shooting occurred in the area of 173 Douglas Street. Police report it’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call Hartford Police Department at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

