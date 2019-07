HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting in Hartford late Monday night.

Police say the shooting took place on Monday night at 11:49 p.m. on 1994 Main Street. The 30-year-old male victim Malcolm Carr was pronounced dead on Tuesday.

There is no word on any arrests.

This is the 12th homicide of the year in Hartford.

