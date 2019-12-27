Mall fight breaks out at Westfarms Mall in West Hartford, two arrested

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A second fight at a shopping mall in one night: police reported Thursday night that a fight broke out at the Westfarms Mall in West Hartford.

The Hartford Courant confirms that two people were arrested and charged Thursday night “when they created a large disturbance outside the JC Penney store inside the Westfarms mall around 6 p.m. Officers were already in the mall at the time, and along with the arrests, others were escorted out of the building.”

The Courant reports that the mall remained opened after the incident.

It’s unclear if there were injuries.

Breaking: Two were arrested after a large disturbance at the Westfarms mall Thursday. https://t.co/DQcUpXGqve — Nick Rondinone (@nickrondinone) December 27, 2019

