HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut state lawmaker was attacked Wednesday morning as she left a Muslim prayer service in downtown Hartford, authorities said.

Rep. Mayram Khan (D-District 5) was with her sister and her children outside the XL Center, where they had attended the service, marking Eid al-Adha, one of Islam’s holiest days.

According to court documents obtained by News 8, Andrey Desmond, 30, of New Britain, approached Khan while taking pictures with her family outside the service on Pratt Street and asked, “Who wants to kiss me?” Khan tried to walk away, but Desmond allegedly followed her, put his arm around her neck, and tried to kiss her.

When she tried to create distance, court documents say Desmond slapped her, causing her to fall. Desmond ran off but was caught by bystanders, including James Ashley, who works for the City of Hartford, until the police arrived.

“I heard a lady screaming for help,” Ashley told News 8. “I ran over, there was some guy attacking her and her family. I told him to stop attacking the lady, and then his focus got off the lady and onto me… I kept backing up, and some other guys came in, they tackled him – they swept up the streets with him.”

Police said Desmond has an extensive criminal history, including assaults and court order violations in New York and Washington, DC.

“It was terrible. It was terrible,” Ashley said. “People shouldn’t act that way, even if you don’t like somebody. That gives you no reason to hit somebody.”

Khan was supposed to attend an event Thursday at the Hartford Public Library for a funding announcement but was noticeably absent.

“Right now, we’re trying to give her space to get where she needs to get both probably mentally and physically,” House Speaker Matt Ritter (D-Conn.) said.

Hartford police continue investigating the attack. Desmond is charged with assault, unlawful restraint, breach of peace, and interfering with and resisting police. He is being held on a $250,000 bond, and the judge ordered him to stay away from Khan.