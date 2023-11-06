WINDOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) – A man has been accused of attacking a victim with a machete over the weekend in Windsor Locks, according to police.

Police said a 27-year-old suspect became involved in a dispute with a 46-year-old man at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday in the driveway of a home on Suffield Street.

During the dispute, the suspect grabbed a machete from the trunk of his vehicle. He then swung it in a violent manner threatening the 46-year-old man with severe bodily injury, according to police.

Authorities said the victim moved toward his vehicle to protect himself from the suspect armed with a machete. The suspect then swung the machete at the victim, almost cutting him with the blade.

Police said the machete struck the upper left sleeve of the victim’s sweatshirt, only causing a minor tear in the shirt sleeve.

Authorities have identified the alleged assailant but are looking for home video camera footage that may show the incident.

The Windsor Locks Police Department said certain details about the incident are not being released at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Windsor Locks Police Department.