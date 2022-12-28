HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – State Police arrested a man accused of attempting to break into two state police cruisers at the state police barracks in Hartford.

Police said on Tuesday around 10:30 p.m., a man identified as Arash Kani was seen in the Troop H personnel parking lot. He told the troopers that he was attempting to locate his dog who he believed was stolen and being used as a police detection or companion K-9.

Kani told police he wanted to make sure his dog was okay and wanted to “shush” the K-9s who were barking.

State police learned Kani attempted to break into two cruisers which were both occupied by State Police K9s.

Kani was charged with failure to renew registration, attempted larceny and criminal trespass. He was released on a $10,000 bond.