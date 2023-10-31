WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) – A passenger was arrested on Monday after allegedly bringing in an unchecked firearm and ammunition into Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers found an undeclared firearm in a passenger’s checked bag, officials said.

A spokesperson for TSA New England said a 9mm handgun and 52 rounds of ammunition were found in the passenger’s checked bag. The Transportation Security Administration spokesperson said the firearm was improperly packaged and not declared with the airline.

A 9mm firearm that was found in a bag at Bradley International Airport.

The 54 bullets that were found alongside a 9mm firearm in a bag at Bradley International Airport.

The passenger was identified as a 60-year-old man who was traveling from Bradley International Airport to Baltimore-Washington International Airport. He was charged by Connecticut State Police.

The Transportation Security Authority does not confiscate firearms. The matter is handed to Connecticut State Police after a firearm is detected.

For information on how to properly store a firearm, you can visit the official TSA website.