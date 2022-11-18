HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A man accused of shooting and killing a man in Hartford last month was arrested in Vermont.

Police said on October 21 just before 4 a.m., officers responded to Wethersfield Avenue at Elliott Street for the report of a person shot. The victim, identified as 54-year-old Raymond Lewis, was brought to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Hartford police secured a warrant for Shawn Santoro. On Thursday, Santoro was located in Vernon, Vermont, and taken into custody by members of the Hartford Police Fugitive Task Force and U.S. Marshalls.

He is being held as a fugitive from justice and remains in the custody of Vermont State Police awaiting extradition.