HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The man accused of fatally hitting a beloved Hartford basketball coach with a vehicle, and then driving off, appeared before a judge on Friday.

“These allegations are very serious allegations,” the judge said, adding that 41-year-old Jaimuse Workman is facing up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Workman is accused of hitting 56-year-old Kendall May on March 31 in the 3000 block of Main Street. Workman then drove off in his Jeep Cherokee, according to police. May later died at a hospital.

Workman was arrested on Thursday.

May was the varsity basketball coach at Prince Tech High School in Hartford. His brother, Tyrone May, said it has been a rough year — their mother’s funeral was scheduled for Saturday.

“It’s tough,” Tyrone May said. “It’s really tough.”

A nine-page arrest warrant details that the Jeep that Workman allegedly hit May with was found on fire two days after the crash on Hendricxsen Avenue in Hartford.

He’s been charged with misconduct of a motor vehicle, evading the scene involving death, along with reckless driving. He’s out on probation for assault, and has previously been arrested in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

May’s family was glad to see his alleged killer caught, but Tyrone May said it doesn’t bring his brother back.

“I teach kids every day to be more responsible for their actions — that’s one of the big things that my brother was big on,” Tyrone May said. “I’m big on the same thing. Just be responsible for your actions.”

Workman is being held on a $250,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 14.