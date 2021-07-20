Man accused of killing off-duty South Windsor officer in DUI crash appearing in court on same day as officer’s wake

Spencer Kraus (left) accused of striking and killing South Windsor Police Officer Benjamin Lovett (Right) in a DUI crash in Tolland June 2021.

(WTNH) — The man accused of striking and killing an off-duty officer with his car is due in court Tuesday.

Suspect 24-year-old Spencer Kraus is facing multiple charges, including felony manslaughter, assault with a moto vehicle and DUI. He is expected to enter a plea.

This comes on the same day as the wake being held for South Windsor Police Officer Benjamin Lovett. The officer was riding his motorcycle in June while off-duty when Kraus’s car struck him in Tolland. Investigators said Kraus was drunk and tried to run away.

During his time in the police force, Lovett was recognized by Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) for his work on cracking down on DUIs.

Calling hours for the wake of Officer Lovett will be at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home on 419 Buckland Road in South Windsor from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Lovett was 25 years old at the time of his passing and leaves behind his parents and brother.