WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly making threats against a Windsor Locks police officer, according to police.

Police said they arrested William C. Rousseau of Windsor Locks on Tuesday and charged him with second-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace.

According to police, Rousseau was allegedly making threatening comments against Windsor Locks Officer DiBella, while talking to First Selectman Paul Harrington on Nov. 7.

This incident occurred while Rousseau was campaigning outside the Windsor Locks Town Hall for a seat on the police commission on Nov. 7.

Police said that Rousseau told Harrington, “You know Paul, I could be across the street with my rifle and put a bullet right in DiBella’s head.”

Harrington told police that Rousseau then commented on entering the North Street Elementary School and causing harm. According to police, Rousseau also said he was going to, “Pick off the officer and football or sports team because they are wide open.”

Police said that Officer DiBella was recently assigned to North Street Elementary School as the school’s resource officer.

According to police, Harrington has known Rousseau for about 15 years and is aware of his outspoken criticism of the Windsor Locks Police Department and Officer DiBella in particular.

Rousseau regularly expresses his criticisms on Facebook pages such as Windsor Locks, CT-The Back Beat and Windsor Locks Opposite Point of View, police said.

Police said one of Rousseau’s posts was a picture of what appeared to be the Windsor Locks High School football team at an outdoor practice. According to police, the caption read, “Here, like many School Events, our STUDENTS ARE VULNERBALE!!! Should we hire an SRO TO PROTECT THEM?!??!!!”

Mug shot of William Rousseau (SOURCE: Windsor Locks Police Department)

During an investigation, police said they found that Rousseau used to be a Windsor Locks police officer 15 years ago.

Police also found that town officials have requested an officer be present at town hall meetings in the past when they anticipated Rousseau was coming.

Detectives said they obtained a risk protection order and risk warrant which they served at Rousseau’s home on Nov. 10. During a search of the home, detectives found four firearms, ammunition, a Windsor Locks police jacket and two duty holsters, police said.

Rousseau was released on a $10,000 surety bond and is scheduled to be in Hartford court on Nov. 22.