MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A call about a suspicious vehicle on the side of Interstate 384 ended with a Massachusetts man being taken into custody for allegedly posing as a Connecticut Department of Transportation employee in order to steal copper wire.

Drivers began calling police at about 8:20 a.m. Monday to report that a man dressed as a construction worker was pulling wires from CTDOT light poles on the shoulder of I-384 near Exit 3 in Manchester, according to state police. The man had covered his truck’s license plate with a piece of clothing.

When troopers arrived, John Seeley, 49, of Springfield, Massachusetts, told them that he was a subcontractor for CTDOT and was hired to work in the area, according to state police. However, he wasn’t able to provide any documentation to verify that he was on a job or employed there. A CTDOT supervisor who went to the scene confirmed that Seeley did not work for the department.

Seeley is accused of damaging several light poles by removing their copper wires. However, the full extent of the damage is not yet known, according to state police.

Seeley has been charged with negligent use of a highway by a pedestrian, 15 counts of first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree criminal attempt/larceny, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to display plates and improper parking.

He was held on a $100,000 cash/surety bond.