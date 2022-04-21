EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man has been accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl at a hotel in East Hartford, according to police.

On Jan. 29, the East Hartford Police Department received a complaint from a 15-year-old girl and her mother that a man sexually assaulted the teen inside a hotel room at the East Hartford Comfort Inn.

Investigators said 56-year-old Jose M. Colon purchased the hotel room and hotel footage shows he and the victim entering the room.

Police said an arrest warrant was reviewed and signed, charging Colon with two counts of sexual assault in the second degree and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.

During the investigation, police said Colon retained an attorney and declined to be interviewed about the allegations.

He was arrested and arraigned in court on Wednesday, according to police.