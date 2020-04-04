Man accused of stabbing East Hartford police officer

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hartford police say one of their officers was stabbed while investigating a complaint Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to Edgewood Street around 2 p.m. Saturday for a report of “an unruly, possibly intoxicated man” in the area.

When police arrived, they say the suspect fought with the officers. Police said in the struggle, the suspect pulled a knife and ended up stabbing one of the officers in the leg.

The officer and the suspect were treated on scene by East Hartford fire department paramedics and were later transferred to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect is facing multiple charges.