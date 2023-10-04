MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – Manchester police have arrested a man who allegedly sexually assaulted and robbed a 65-year-old woman on Wednesday in Manchester, according to authorities.

Police said the victim was walking on a hiking trail near Charter Oak Park when she was thrown to the ground by a man. The suspect then groped the victim and physically assaulted her.

Police said the suspect briefly took the woman’s purse and cell phone before the victim was able to fend him off.

The victim was able to snap a photograph of the suspect before he ran away from the scene.

Police arrived on the scene and quickly set up a perimeter in the area of Charter Oak Park and Sycamore Lane to begin a search.

The suspect was identified as Daquan Clark-Blue, according to police.

Mugshot of Daquan Clark Blue. (SOURCE: Manchester Police Department)

Clark-Blue was located at a home on Charter Oak Street, a short distance away from the scene of the attack.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Police located clothing at the home matching the one the suspect was seen wearing in the photograph.

Clark-Blue was charged with the following offenses: third-degree assault, third-degree assault of an elderly person, first-degree criminal attempt of aggravated sexual assault, third-degree sexual assault, first-degree unlawful restraint, third-degree strangulation, first-degree threatening, second-degree larceny and first-degree robbery.

Clark-Blue is being held on a $500,000 bond. Police said he will appear in Manchester Superior Court on Thursday should he remain in custody.

The Manchester Police Department said the agency remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding the safety and wellbeing of all residents and visitors to the community.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department at 860-645-5500.