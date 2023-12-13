ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A man has been arrested after an investigation into vandalism that was found outside of a church in Enfield, according to police.

Officials began an investigation on Nov. 19 on a criminal mischief and potential bias crime offense at the UCC Church on Enfield Street.

Along with recent social media posts of the church that included the phrase “moral decay,” the pastor also found the same phrase along with the word “sin” written on the benches at the Abbey Monument right outside of the church.

Following an investigation, police were able to obtain an arrest warrant for the suspect, who was identified as 33-year-old Albert Janschewitz of Enfield.

Janschewitz was arrested Tuesday night and is facing charges of intimidation based on bigotry or bias and desecration of property.

He is being held on a $15,000 bond.