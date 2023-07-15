WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A Manchester man was arrested Thursday night following an extensive narcotics investigation in Windsor Locks, according to police.

Windsor Locks’ DEA Task Force targeted the Bradley Inn Hotel at 5 Ella Grasso Tpke. as a site of recurring illicit drug activity. The Task Force identified a 2015 black Honda Accord at the hotel that was known to be owned by a 25-year-old suspected drug dealer from Manchester, Raajon Mark James.

Detectives identified James when he left the vehicle and entered the hotel carrying a black backpack. There was an unidentified woman in the car. When James returned to the Honda, police conducted a felony stop on the vehicle.

James attempted to elude police. Two sets of stop-sticks were used before James’ vehicle was successfully disabled and James and his passenger were taken into custody.