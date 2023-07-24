MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested for hitting a child and woman at a Target store in Manchester earlier this month.

South Windsor police responded to Target on Buckland Hills Drive for a report of a man hitting a child and pulling a woman out of the car on July 15. Police found that the man hit the woman in the face in the presence of two juveniles.

While the car left the scene before police arrived, officers located the car a short distance away in Manchester.

Johnathon J. James, 27, of East Hartford was taken into custody and charged with two counts of risk of injury to a child, second-degree breach of peace, and third-degree assault.

James was processed and released on a $5,000 non-surety bond. He is due in Manchester court on July 17.