SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A 25-year-old has been arrested Thursday in connection to the murder of a Southington man in April, according to police.

Police said 25-year-old Brian Seholm was arrested in Torrington and charged with murder.

Officers responded to a call for an unresponsive man on Apr. 11 on Douglas Street in Southington. When they arrived on the scene, they found 55-year-old Domonick Francischelli unresponsive in his home. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

During the investigation, the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of death for Francischelli was compression of the neck and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Police said that they learned during the investigation that Seholm was an associate of Francischelli and that he was at his home the night of his death.

Seholm is due in court on Jan. 12.

