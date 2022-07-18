SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – A man was arrested on Sunday after trapping a girl in his truck and refusing to let her leave, according to South Windsor police.

Officers said they arrested Erasmo Dejejus-Olmos, 21, from Meriden after responding to the area of Burnham Road and John Fitch Boulevard following an emergency call. The caller was a Spanish woman, later identified as a juvenile by police, who told them she was in a pickup truck and the driver would not let her leave.

The victim stated that Dejejus-Olmos, the driver, would not allow her to leave the car, took her phone so she could not cal 911, hit, and strangled her.

Dejejus-Olmos was stopped by police at a traffic stop after they had received the call, where police found the young woman, and Dejejus-Olmos was arrested without incident.

He is now being charged with interfering with an officer/resisting an officer, interfering with an emergency call, assault in the third degree, strangulation/suffocation in the third degree, and kidnapping in the second degree.

Police said he was taken into custody, processed, and is being held on a $100,000 surety bond. Dejejus-Olmos is expected to appear in court on Monday morning.