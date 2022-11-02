SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Southington police arrested a man for robbing a Sunoco gas station on Tuesday.

Just after 4 a.m., police responded to the Sunoco on West Street for a reported alarm activation. Once at the scene, officers found the front glass door was smashed and the burglar had stolen several scratch-off lottery tickets and two cash drawers.

Surveillance video from the store identified the suspect as a white man in his mids 40s to 50s and showed him removing a large rock from his white Cadillac SUV to shatter the front door.

The video then showed the man entering the store and leaving with the stolen items, according to police.

Shortly after this incident, Bristol police informed Southington officers that the same suspect had attempted another burglary in Bristol.

Bristol officers located the suspect after his car broke down. Police confirmed the identity of the man and quickly found the stolen lottery tickets in his car, which he admitted to stealing from Southington.

In addition to this, the suspect also admitted that he had attempted another burglary in Cheshire.

Officers identified the suspect as 50-year-old Michael Menta from Meriden. He was taken into custody and transported to Southington Police Headquarters.

Authorities said he was charged with burglary in the third degree, larceny in the third degree, criminal mischief in the third degree, and criminal mischief in the second degree.

Menta was held on a $100,000 bond.