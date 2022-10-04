WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwalk man was arrested after he repeatedly threatened and harassed Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) employees in Wethersfield on Monday.

According to state police, troopers were dispatched to the Wethersfield DMV at 60 State St. Monday afternoon after an employee said they received a phone call from a man who threatened their safety.

Troopers found that 26-year-old Jakari Burks of Norwalk had called the DMV 20 times and sent around 75 emails to a department inbox. During the calls, Burks allegedly threatened to travel to the DMV location and commit an act of violence against the employees in the building, police said.

Burks was charged with breach of peace in the second degree and threatening in the second degree. He was released after posting a $5,000 surety bond and is due in court on October 17.