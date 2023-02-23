ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Enfield was arrested on Thursday after he used a slingshot to launch a ball into another car on Governor’s Highway.

According to the South Windsor Police Department, the victim was traveling on Route 5 in Enfield just before 2 a.m. when a driver inside a stopped car shot a ball from a slingshot into their car.

SWPD officers were able to obtain a description of the car and determined that East Windsor police were investigating a breach of peace at Walmart on Prospect Hill Road involving the same driver and car.

At the scene, officers located the sling shot and ball bearings, which matched the hole size found in the victim’s window.

Matthew J. West, 44, of Enfield was taken into custody and released on a $500 surety bond. He is due in court March 8.