34-year-old man arrested in connection to April shooting in Bristol

Bristol Police Department: Hector Santana Jr.

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH)– Police have arrested a 34-year-old man in connection to a shooting that happened on April 9.

Hector Santana Jr., 34, was taken into custody without incident at the Red Roof Inn in New Britain at 10:15 Saturday morning.

Santana Jr. was wanted on an arrest warrant for a shooting that happened in Bristol on April 9. Police report the shooting did not involve any injuries.

Santana Jr. is charged with first-degree criminal attempt to commit assault, criminal possession of a firearm and weapon in a motor vehicle. He is currently being held on a $250,000 bond.

He will be arraigned at New Britain Superior Court on Monday.

