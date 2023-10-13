HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police and the U.S. Marshals Service arrested a man on Friday in connection to a deadly shooting in June.

According to officials, 40-year-old Joseph Shannon was wanted after a shooting on Westland Street on June 1.

Police said that after the shooting, Shadarean Ellison, 31, was pronounced dead at the hospital and a man in his 40s sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Hartford Police Department located Shannon at a residence in East Hartford and arrested him on Friday morning.

Shannon was wanted on charges of first-degree criminal attempt of assault, unlawful discharge of a firearm and criminal possession of a firearm.

He was transported to the Hartford Police Department for processing.