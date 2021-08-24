Man arrested in connection to shots fired in several towns charged in shooting investigation at state Capitol in May

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – State Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting investigation at the State Capitol.

State Police said on May 30, Floyd Gollnick of Plantsville fired multiple shots into the capital building from the driver’s side of his car. There were no injuries, and the bullet strikes were not discovered until June 1.

Gollnick was arrested in connection to shots fired at multiple homes and buildings in Bristol, Southington, and Cromwell. He is currently incarcerated for these incidents.

He was arrested by state police for the shots fired incident at the Capitol on August 24 and was charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment, and criminal mischief.