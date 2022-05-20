BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested in connection to a string of robberies in Bristol over the last month.

According to the Bristol Police Department, 39-year-old Gregory Rogers was taken into custody on Thursday without incident based on active warrants.

On April 20, Corner Pizza was burglarized. Two days later, Rodd’s Restaurant was robbed. Following an investigation, police identified Rogers as a suspect.

Rogers was charged with burglary in the third degree, larceny in the sixth degree, and criminal mischief in the second degree for the burglary at Corner Pizza, as well as burglary in the third degree, larceny in the first degree, and criminal mischief in the second degree for the burglary of Rodd’s Restaurant.

Rogers was held on a $200,000 bond.