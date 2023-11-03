ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested in Enfield on Thursday for murder charges out of Delaware, police said.

According to Enfield police, Timothy Olschafskie, 30, of Enfield was arrested on Thursday afternoon for a charge of first-degree murder by abuse or neglect. The arrest warrant came from Wilmington, Delaware.

Olschafskie was held as a fugitive from Justice on a one-million-dollar bond, police said. He was presented in Hartford court Friday.

Enfield police said they have no details on the original incident in Delaware.