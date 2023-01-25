FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Southington man was taken into custody for a fatal crash in Farmington over a year ago.

On Wednesday, 57-year-old Sean Jackson voluntarily turned himself in to state police and was charged with failure to renew registration, illegal operation of a motor vehicle without minimum insurance, speeding, negligent homicide, and failure to drive in proper lane.

The charges stem from a multi-car crash on I-84 westbound on Jan. 11, 2022. Around 7 p.m., Jackson, driving a F-150 truck, collided with a PT Cruiser for an unknown reason. As a result of the crash, Jackson’s truck crossed the center median and hit a Toyota Camry. The crash caused the Camry to be pushed into the center lane, striking a Jeep.

The driver of the Camry, 20-year-old Nia Justice Mcdougald of Windsor, died during the crash. Multiple others involved in the crashes were injured.

Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 app