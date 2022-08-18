SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – South Windsor police arrested a man for driving the wrong way down Route 5 while intoxicated on Monday.

South Windsor officers were notified around 10 p.m. on Monday to be on the lookout for a vehicle driving the wrong way down Route 5 by East Haven police. Police spotted the car and stopped it near the I-291 on-ramps.

44-year-old Israel Sanches-Vilchis was identified as the driver and was found by police to be intoxicated at the time he was driving. He was arrested at the scene after failing a standardized field sobriety test.

Officers said that Sanches-Vilchis was charged with operating while under the influence and driving the wrong way down a divided highway. He was processed and released on a $1,500 non-surety bond.

He is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Monday, Aug. 29.