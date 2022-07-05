SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A man arrested in Southington for possessing a high-capacity firearm is due in court on Tuesday.

Early on Saturday morning, officers said they were driving on Center Street in Southington when they were notified that a stolen license plate was spotted on a car nearby. Sergeant Lair said he located the car, a 2002 Honda Accord, parked in a lot off Center Street.

When arriving in the parking lot, Lair confirmed that the plate on the car was a stolen one.

A woman was sitting in the front passenger seat of the car when Lair first approached, he said. While talking to the woman, a man approached Lair and stated that he was the owner of the car. This man was later identified as Marqus Dasilva, 25, of Waterbury.

Lair asked Dasilva to see his license and registration and said he informed Dasilva why he was requesting them. According to the police report, the sergeant clearly saw a firearm once Dasilva opened the car door, and he was immediately arrested.

The gun was later determined by police to be a Taurus 9MM handgun.

Once arrested, officers said they found that Dasilva was a convicted felon, and could not legally carry a gun. The handgun in his car was also loaded with a 17-round magazine, with one live round in the chamber.

Dasilva was transported to Southington Police Headquarters, where he was charged with the following:

Illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle

Criminal possession of a firearm

Reckless endangerment in the second degree

Illegal possession of a large-capacity magazine

Theft of a marker plate

Misuse of a marker plate

No insurance

Operating an unregistered motor vehicle

Dasilva is being held on a $100,000 surety bond and is scheduled to appear at the New Britain Superior Court on Tuesday.