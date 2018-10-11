Man arrested on gun, drug charges after shots fired in Hartford

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - A New Britain man was arrested on gun and drug charges after police responded to shots fired in Hartford overnight Thursday.

Police say at around 12:38 a.m., officer responded to the area of Vernon Street for a ShotSpotter activation. Upon arrival, they saw a Jeep Compass with a suspicious man standing outside the driver's side door.

According to police, the man became nervous as officers approached and quickly got into the Jeep while beginning to reach under the driver's seat.

While speaking with the occupants, officers allegedly saw one shell casing and two live rounds in the center console's cup holder. The occupants were then asked to get out of the Jeep and police recovered a Ruger 9 mm automatic handgun.

The suspect, later identified as 37-year-old John Arthur Anderson, was also found to be in possession of narcotics.

Anderson was arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit, Obliterated Serial Number, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and Possession of Narcotics.