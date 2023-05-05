SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was recently arrested on charges of burglaries that occurred in January.

On January 21, at 2:05 a.m., officers arrived at Wine Works, located at 1700 West Street, in Southington, on reports of an alarm sounding. On arrival, they found the front doors pried open and alcohol was missing, according to police.

The suspect was seen on surveillance video entering the store and stealing several bottles of alcohol, police said. Video also showed a second male outside acting as a look out.

While at Wine Works, officers discovered a second attempted burglary at West Side Spirits, located at 718 West Street. However, the suspects could not gain entry, police said.

Following the two burglaries in Southington, Naugatuck Police interrupted another burglary in progress, which resulted in the arrest of Tyler Spadaccini, age 27. Southington Police’s investigation, which including sharing information with other agencies, led them to Spadaccini and his vehicle.

On May 3, Southington Police served an arrest warrant to Spadaccini at New Britain Superior Court, as he is currently behind bars, police said.

He was charged with Burglary 3rd degree, Conspiracy to Commit Burglary 3rd degree, Criminial Mischief 2nd degree, Criminal Trespass 2nd degree, and Possession of Burglar Tools. He was held on a $100,000 surety bond.

This investigation is ongoing, and police said charges are pending for the attempted burglary at West Side Spirits.