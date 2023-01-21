WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man attempted to rob a woman at a gas station before fleeing the scene in Wethersfield on Friday, police said.

According to Wethersfield police, a woman was pumping gas at Cumberland Farms, located at 151 Silas Deane Hwy., around 7:45 p.m. When she tried to enter her car, a Black man wearing a black “puffer” jacket approached her and attempted to pull her away from the car, police said.

Police said a brief struggle ensued between the pair before the man fled the scene in an unknown direction.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Detective Hilchuk of the WPD at (860) 721-2900.

