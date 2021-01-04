Man burned in Christmas tree fire incident in Hartford home

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One man is injured following a Christmas tree fire in a Hartford home Sunday.

Fire crews responded to 79 Plainfield Street for a first floor Christmas tree fire just before 8 p.m. Sunday.

RELATED: Common holiday decoration mistakes that could be fire hazards

The fire was contained and extinguished quickly.

One resident of the home – an adult male – sustained burns from the incident. He was evaluated and transported by EMS.

Hartford Fire Department reports no firefighters were injured in the incident.

The Fire Marshals’ Office is investigating.

No further details are available at this time.