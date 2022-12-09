EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) – State police have made an arrest after an elementary school student brought two handguns into school on Friday.

According to the state police, troopers responded to a report of a juvenile student in possession of weapons at the Carl Allgrove Elementary School in East Granby at 11:32 a.m.

The two handguns were found in the student’s belongings by school staff, police said. School employees immediately secured the weapons and contacted the police.

Police seized the weapons and conducted an investigation determining that they belonged to Kenneth Pariaug, 32, of East Granby.

Kenneth Pariaug (CSP)

Pariaug was taken into custody by Troop H in Hartford and was charged with reckless endangerment and risk of injury to a minor.

He was released on a $10,000 surety bond and is scheduled to appear at Hartford Superior Court on Dec. 22.