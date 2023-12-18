BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old man was arrested following an incident in which a female was thrown from a moving car late Saturday afternoon, according to Berlin Police.

Police responded to multiple calls at 4:12 p.m. reporting a possible assault in the area of Worthington Ridge and Frontage Road, according to police.

Witnesses said they saw the female thrown onto the road from a white BMW X5.

According to police, an officer tried to stop the vehicle, resulting in a pursuit that ended on Interstate 91 South.

Curtis Watford, of Middletown, was arrested and charged with reckless driving, engaging police in pursuit and two counts of violating of protective order.