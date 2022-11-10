WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who police said hit four pedestrians — killing two of them — and then drove off is in custody.

Shawn Wright, 34, allegedly hit the four people at about 4 a.m. on Sept. 19, 2021, near exit 27 on Interstate 91 northbound in Wethersfield. Two of the patients were taken to Hartford Hospital. Alberto Gonzalez, Jr., and Kariel Torres were declared dead at the scene.

Investigators used vehicle fragments at the scene to identify it as a 2002 to 2004 blue Honda CR-V. Surveillance footage showed the vehicle driving by on Brainard Road.

The day after the crash, a citizen reported that the vehicle was parked behind a Hartford residence, according to Connecticut State Police. State police went to the home and saw that the Honda, which was partially covered with a tarp, had front end damage. The vehicle was registered to an address in Windsor.

Wright reportedly told police he was driving the vehicle that night when it had a mechanical issue, according to authorities. He said he parked the Honda in Hartford, borrowed a second vehicle and drove to New York. The Honda’s owner, however, told police that Wright said he had been in a crash.

State police said Wright turned himself in Wednesday after he heard there was a warrant out for his arrest. He has been charged with evading responsibility resulting in death, and for interfering with an officer. He is being held on a $30,000 bond.