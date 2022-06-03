HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police have arrested a man in connection to a Hartford shooting that left one woman dead and one in critical condition.

On Feb. 7 around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to an apartment on Evergreen Avenue for the report of someone needing medical attention. When they arrived, officers located a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They also located a woman who was suffering from gunshot wounds and pronounced dead on the scene. Police identified the victim that was killed as Allison McCoy.

The second victim was brought to a local hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

Hartford detectives were able to identify the suspect as Troyquan Westberry of Hartford. On Friday morning, police were able to take Westberry into custody.

Westberry was charged with murder, criminal attempt murder, first-degree assault, and criminal use of a firearm. He was held on a $2 million bond.