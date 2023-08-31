WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 37-year-old Colchester man is facing multiple charges following a school bus crash in April.

Nelson Martinez turned himself into the West Hartford Police Department on Thursday, according to police. He is charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, a second offense for possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving and failure to drive right. He has been released on a $25,000 bond.

Martinez is accused of crashing head-on into the school bus. While there were students onboard at the time, no children were injured. Martinez received medical attention due to the crash.