Man charged with making threat sent to mental health center

Hartford

by: The Associated Press

(Photo: Canton PD, David Ragozzine)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who police say threatened to kill everyone at a child care center where his wife worked has been released from jail and sent to a mental health treatment facility.

The Hartford Courant reports that a judge Monday allowed David Ragozzine to be sent to the facility, with conditions including GPS monitoring.

The 29-year-old Winsted man has been held on $500,000 bail since his arrest in July.

Original Story: Police arrest Winsted man after allegedly threatening to “kill everyone” at Canton daycare center

Police say he made verbal threats to Joni’s Daycare and Preschool in Canton, calling himself “Hitler reincarnated.”

His attorney, Robert Salerno, has been trying to get his client into a treatment program. Authorities attribute his conduct to substance abuse and mental health issues.

Salerno said Ragozzine wants to be successful in treatment and demonstrate he will comply with court orders.

