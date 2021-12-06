Man charged with manslaughter in Hartford fatal crash

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man faces multiple charges, including manslaughter and operating under the influence, in connection with a deadly car crash back in November.

Hartford Police obtained an arrest warrant for Jose Rosa, 42. The Hartford Police Fugitive Task Force took him into custody Monday morning.

Officers responded to Franklin Avenue and Brown Street for reports of a serious three-car crash on Nov. 3. Police located a Dodge Caravan, a Lexus LS460, and a Dodge Charger involved in the crash.

The driver of the Caravan, later identified by police as Jesus M. Torres, 58, of Hartford, was taken to Hartford Hospital by ambulance, where he later died.

Hartford Police said occupants of the Lexus were taken to the hospital for serious injuries, and an occupant of the Charger was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Rosa was the driver of the Lexus involved in the crash.

Rosa is charged with first-degree manslaughter, operating under the influence, reckless driving, reckless endangerment in the first degree, larceny in the third-degree, criminal trover in the second degree, failure to obey a traffic control signal, and operating with a suspended license.

Hartford Police said the investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the Hartford Police Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).