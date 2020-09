WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is locked up on murder charges Monday after a deadly stabbing of a woman in Windsor Locks.

Police say they got a call around 1 p.m. Monday that a murder had just happened.

Officers found a woman dead with stab wounds. The caller was arrested. Police say he’s related to the victim.

They’re not releasing the identities or addresses of those involved in the crime because of domestic violence laws.

Police say there are no other suspects.