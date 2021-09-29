Man charged with murder in connection to May shooting on Amherst Street in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man is facing a murder charge in connection to a shooting on Amherst Street back in May.

On May 31, Hartford Police officers responded to the area of 152 Amherst St. on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they located 19-year-old Makhi Buckly of Hartford, who was suffering from gunshot wounds.

Buckly was pronounced dead at Hartford Hospital, according to police.

In June, three people were arrested on gun charges in connection to the shooting, including 19-year-old Jaquan Graham. Through investigation, police said probable cause was developed to charge Graham with murder. Graham has been in custody since the incident, so he was arraigned while incarcerated.

Graham is being held on a $2.5 million judge-set bond.