Man charged with murder in connection to May shooting on Amherst Street in Hartford

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man is facing a murder charge in connection to a shooting on Amherst Street back in May.

On May 31, Hartford Police officers responded to the area of 152 Amherst St. on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they located 19-year-old Makhi Buckly of Hartford, who was suffering from gunshot wounds.

Buckly was pronounced dead at Hartford Hospital, according to police.

In June, three people were arrested on gun charges in connection to the shooting, including 19-year-old Jaquan Graham. Through investigation, police said probable cause was developed to charge Graham with murder. Graham has been in custody since the incident, so he was arraigned while incarcerated.

Graham is being held on a $2.5 million judge-set bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Substitute teacher former Sen. Murphy advisor launches campaign for 1st District Congressional seat

News /

What to expect with Hartford Hospital $70 million project

News /

Lamont gives update on state employee vaccination mandate

News /

Hospitals preparing to potentially terminate employees who don’t receive the COVID-19 vaccine

News /

Police: South Windsor woman creates fake Facebook account to harass victim

News /

On the job hunt? West Hartford Town Hall holds job fair

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss