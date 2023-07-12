NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was charged with murder following a fatal crash in New Britain Tuesday night.

New Britain police responded to the crash around 10 p.m. on the corner of Park and Stanley Streets. Police said there was an argument leading-up to the crash.

Jose Rios, 52, of New Britain turned himself in to police for his involvement in the crash. He was charged with murder, criminal attempt to commit murder, first-degree assault, and several motor vehicle-related charges.

This is an ongoing investigation.

