ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A citizen of Mexico, who last resided in Enfield, was sentenced on Tuesday to 25 months in prison for trafficking narcotics into the state, according to United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut Vanessa Roberts Avery.

Officials said Juan Sanchez-Razon, 29, was sentenced to 25 months of imprisonment at Bridgeport Superior Court for trafficking cocaine into Connecticut.

According to court records, the Drug Enforcement Administration began investigating a drug trafficking organization in Oct. 2021 that had ties to a Mexican drug cartel, operating in Enfield, Connecticut, and Springfield, Massachusetts.

An investigation into the organization’s operations included court-authorized wiretaps in addition to controlled purchases of narcotics. It was revealed that Sergio Horta-Molina of Suffield had arranged for a shipment of cocaine and other narcotics to be sent into Connecticut.

Horta-Molina then distributed the drugs to other members of the organization who sold the drugs to street-level traffickers and drug customers.

During the investigation, Horta-Molina arranged for a shipment of narcotics to go to Sanchez-Razon’s Enfield home. On April 27, 2022, Sanchez-Razon delivered the package to another person.

Law enforcement officials then stopped the individual as he attempted to deliver the package to Horta-Molina. A kilogram of cocaine was found inside the package, according to officials.

On May 5, 2022, law enforcement officials found 100 grams of cocaine and $7,000 in cash during a search of Sanchez-Razon’s Enfield home.

Sanchez-Razon has been detained since his arrest on June 21, 2022.

On March 3, he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine. He will face immigration proceedings upon his release from prison, officials said.

Horta-Molina also pleaded guilty to drug trafficking offenses. He was sentenced on June 7 to 94 months in prison for the drug trafficking offense and for violating the conditions of a previous federal narcotics trafficking conviction.